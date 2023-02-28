US extends tourist visa validity for Nigerians to 5yrs

The United States of America has increased visitor visa validity from 24 months to 60 months for Nigerians who want to enter the U.S. temporarily…

The United States of America has increased visitor visa validity from 24 months to 60 months for Nigerians who want to enter the U.S. temporarily for business and/or tourism.

A statement by the U.S Mission in Nigeria on Monday said the new visa regime would take effect on March 1.

The visa validity extension allows Nigerians to use the visa for 60 months to make short trips to the US for tourism or business purposes before having to renew their visa.

The visa application fee, currently USD160, will not increase as a result of the increased visa validity, according to the statement.

“Increasing visa validity is one of several initiatives taken by the United States to reduce visa appointment wait times in Nigeria.

“The U.S. Mission continues to offer No-Interview Visa Renewals to those who meet the eligibility criteria. Appointments for No-Interview Visa Renewals are readily available,” it added.

Nigeria had last Friday directed the full implementation of a new visa reciprocity policy for citizens of the U.S. with effect from 1st March 2023.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, gave the directive following the approval for the implementation of the new Bilateral Consular Policy Agreements between the governments of Nigeria and the U.S.