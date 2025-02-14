US: Elon Musk’s X settles Trump lawsuit over ban

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has agreed to settle a lawsuit over what was then Twitter banning Donald Trump after the mob attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, a newspaper said Wednesday.

X has agreed to pay about $10 million to settle a lawsuit that Trump filed against Twitter and its former chief executive Jack Dorsey protesting his ban, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

In the now infamous insurrection, more than 140 police officers were injured in hours of clashes with pro-Trump rioters wielding flagpoles, baseball bats, hockey sticks and other makeshift weapons along with Tasers and canisters of bear spray.

Twitter and other social media platforms removed Trump at the time due to concerns he would promote further violence with bogus claims that voter fraud caused his loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

Billionaire Musk subsequently bought Twitter and renamed it X. Musk reinstated Trump on the platform and was a major supporter of Trump during the recent presidential race.