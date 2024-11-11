✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
US ELECTION: Trump wins Arizona, completes sweep of swing states

 

Arizona swung red in the final result of the US presidential election, bringing president-elect Donald Trump to 312 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed for victory, while Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris lagged behind at 226, US networks said.

Trump sealed his sweep of all seven swing states, obtaining Arizona’s 11 electoral votes in another flip of a state that voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

US media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 states, including key battlegrounds Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election.

 

