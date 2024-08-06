US election: Kamala Harris VP choice narrows to 2 govs – Sources

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has narrowed her search for a vice presidential running mate to two finalists, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor…

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has narrowed her search for a vice presidential running mate to two finalists, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Harris, the U.S. vice president, is expected to announce her selection by Tuesday, ahead of her first scheduled public appearance with her running mate that evening at Temple University in Philadelphia.

It was unclear if a final decision had been made, the sources said. The rally will kick off a five-day, seven-city tour of battleground states likely to decide the Nov. 5 election.

The choice of a running mate is one of the most consequential decisions of Harris’ political career, as she hastily pulls together a campaign to challenge Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and U.S. Senator JD Vance, his vice presidential pick, in the Nov. 5 election. Vance will also make a campaign stop in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.

A former state attorney general, Shapiro, 51, would add to the ticket’s historical significance; he would be the country’s first Jewish vice president, while Harris is seeking to become the first Black and South Asian American woman elected U.S. president.

Walz, 60, is a former U.S. Army National Guard member and a former teacher who has raised his profile in recent weeks as an effective advocate for Harris. (Reuters)