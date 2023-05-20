US delegation visits Anambra after deadly attack on officials

A delegation from the Embassy of the United States of America has visited the Navy Base in Onitsha, Anambra State following the May 16 attack…

A delegation from the Embassy of the United States of America has visited the Navy Base in Onitsha, Anambra State following the May 16 attack on the US convoy in the Ogbaru area of the state.

Four US officials and five policemen were killed in the attack suspected to have been carried out by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), according to the police.

During the visit, the US delegation hailed the Navy for the the rescue of the two staff members of the embassy abducted during the attack.

Daily Trust gathered that the delegation, was led by Mr Jim Suor, the regional security officer US Consulate in Lagos.

A source, who was privy to the visit said, “The US delegation paid a courtesy visit on the Commander of the base, Navy Captain G Osuobeni on Saturday, May 20, 2023 to appreciate the efforts of the Nigeria Navy for their response to the distress call and rescue of the 2 kidnapped US Embassy staff.

“The head of the US team stated that the US Government is highly appreciative of the efforts of security agencies in Anambra state particularly the efforts and supports of the Nigerian navy.”

Recall that a team of officials from the Lagos Consulate of the United States of America and their police escorts were ambushed on May 16 between 12:00hours and 14:00hours, along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State by hoodlums.