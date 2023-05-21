US delegation visits Anambra after attack, hails Navy

A delegation of the embassy of the United States of America has paid a courtesy call on the Navy Base, Onitsha, Anambra State, as…

A delegation of the embassy of the United States of America has paid a courtesy call on the Navy Base, Onitsha, Anambra State, as a follow up to the attack on a US convoy in Ogbaru on 16th May 2023

During the visit, the US delegation hailed the Navy for rescuing the two missing staff of the embassy by their personnel in Ogbaru.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the delegation was led by Mr Jim Suor, the regional security officer, US Consulate in Lagos.

A source, who was privy to the visit, said “The US delegation paid a courtesy visit on the Commander of the base, Navy Captain G Osuobeni, on Saturday 20 May 2023 to appreciate the efforts of the Nigerian Navy for their response to the distress call and rescue of the 2 kidnapped US Embassy staff.”

“The head of the US team stated that the US Government is highly appreciative of the efforts of security agencies in Anambra State, particularly the efforts and support of the Nigerian navy,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that a team of officials from the Lagos Consulate of the United States of America and their police escorts (USA) were ambushed on May 16 along Atani/Osomalla road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State by hoodlums.