US court orders varsity to release Tinubu’s academic records

The US Court for the Northern District of Illinois has ordered the Chicago State University to release academic documents of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, within two days.

Judge Geoffrey T. Gilbert in the order dated September 19, 2023 held that the university failed to establish a good cause to prevent the grant of its application to refuse Atiku’s application.

The judge, therefore, directed the institution to “produce all relevant and non-privileged documents in response to requests for production number 1 through 4 (as narrowed by the court) in applicant’s subpoena within two days of the entry of this memorandum of opinion and order.”

Judge Gilbert noted that some of the documents requested are without the attendant time consuming electronic document searches and production.

The judge said under the Rule 30(b)(6) deposition of respondent’s corporate designee shall proceed within two days of the production of documents.

Atiku had on July 11 filed a petition seeking to obtain further details of Tinubu’s academic records at the Chicago State University.

Documents sought by Atiku, through his counsel, Angela M. Liu, include record of his admission and acceptance at the university, dates of attendance including degrees, awards and honours attained by Tinubu at the university, among others.

Both Tinubu and the CSU had, through their lawyers, filed objections to the grant of the requests under privacy rules.

