US: 6,000 irregular migrants deported in Trump’s first two weeks

Nearly 6,000 irregular immigrants have been deported since President Donald Trump took office, a senior White House official told Daily Mail UK.
This averages about 370 to 400 deportations per day. On Monday alone, ICE deported 512 individuals and arrested 715 people with outstanding immigration violations.
Of those arrested, 73 per cent had criminal convictions or pending charges, including serious offences like homicide, sexual crimes, and drug trafficking.
“President Trump’s administration is carrying out his promise to arrest and deport criminal illegal immigrants,” the official said. “There’s more to come. This is just the beginning.”
