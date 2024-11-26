✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
International

URUGUAY: Orsi wins presidential election

    By .

Left-wing politician Yamandu Orsi was elected president of Uruguay, official results showed on Sunday, in a rebuke by voters of five years of conservative rule.

Uruguayans went to the polls for the second round of voting in what became a tight race between Orsi, of the Frente Amplio (Broad Front) alliance, and Alvaro Delgado of the National Party, a member of outgoing President Luis Lacalle Pou’s centre-right Republican Coalition.

Orsi promised in a victory speech on Sunday evening to be a president “who calls again and again for national dialogue to find the best solutions.”

SPONSOR AD

Delgado meanwhile conceded defeat, saying he was sending “a big hug and a greeting to Yamandu Orsi.”

Though the election will shift the balance of power in Uruguay, analysts did not foresee a massive change in the country’s economic direction, with Orsi having previously promised “change that will not be radical.”

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories