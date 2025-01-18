Urgent need to tackle resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in Borno

The resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in Borno State has sent shockwaves across Nigeria and beyond. In recent weeks, the terror group has intensified its activities, targeting military bases, killing soldiers, attacking farmers, and torching places of worship. This escalating violence demands immediate and concerted efforts to address the situation before it spirals further out of control.

The attacks underscore the group’s determination to sustain its reign of terror despite years of military operations aimed at degrading its capabilities. The recent assault on a military base, which resulted in the loss of brave soldiers, is a stark reminder of the need for a more robust and adaptive response from the security forces. The killings of innocent farmers trying to eke out a living and the destruction of churches, which disrupts the peace of communities, further compound the gravity of the crisis. Such acts not only threaten lives but also erode the social fabric of a region that has endured years of conflict.

It is concerning that after over a decade of combating Boko Haram, the group still poses such a significant threat. This reality points to underlying challenges in Nigeria’s counterinsurgency strategy. While the military has achieved notable successes in reclaiming territories and dismantling some of the group’s networks, the recent attacks reveal lapses that must be urgently addressed. The resilience of Boko Haram highlights their adaptability and underscores the importance of intelligence-driven operations.

One major issue is the utilisation of local intelligence. Communities on the frontlines of the conflict possess valuable information about the movements and operations of insurgents. However, there appears to be a disconnect between these communities and security agencies. Strengthening collaboration and trust between civilians and the military can significantly enhance the effectiveness of counterinsurgency efforts. This calls for an inclusive approach that prioritises human intelligence alongside technology and firepower.

Moreover, there is an urgent need to reassess the morale and welfare of the troops stationed in conflict zones. Reports of inadequate equipment, delayed allowances, and lack of motivation among soldiers have surfaced repeatedly. A well-equipped and motivated military is crucial for maintaining an edge against an adversary that thrives on exploiting weaknesses. The government must prioritize the welfare of its security personnel to ensure they are fully prepared to confront the challenges posed by insurgents.

Beyond military interventions, addressing the root causes of extremism is vital. Boko Haram has historically exploited poverty, unemployment, and a lack of education to recruit and radicalise individuals. Comprehensive socio-economic programmes targeting vulnerable populations can help stem the tide of radicalisation. Investments in education, job creation, and infrastructural development can provide viable alternatives to those susceptible to extremist ideologies.

International collaboration also plays a critical role. Nigeria should strengthen its partnerships with neighboring countries and global allies to curb cross-border insurgency. Joint operations, intelligence sharing, and coordinated strategies can help dismantle the networks that sustain Boko Haram’s operations.

The resurgence of Boko Haram attacks is a clarion call for Nigeria to redouble its efforts in combating terrorism. The lives lost and the communities devastated demand swift and decisive action. Security forces must reinforce their ranks, restrategise, and deploy innovative measures to tackle this menace. At the same time, the government must address the socio-economic conditions that breed extremism. With a holistic approach that combines military might, community engagement, and socio-economic development, Nigeria can reclaim peace and stability in Borno and beyond. The time to act is now.

Paul Feyisola, a public affairs commentator wrote from Utako, Abuja