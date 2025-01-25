Urgent need to sensitise Nigerians on danger of scooping fuel from fallen tankers

In recent years, Nigeria had witnessed numerous tragic incidents where lives were lost due to fire outbreaks caused by the reckless act of scooping fuel from fallen petrol tankers. These avoidable disasters have left a trail of sorrow and devastation in their wake, raising serious concerns about public safety, awareness, and governance. The recurrence of such incidents underscores the urgent need for robust sensitisation campaigns to educate Nigerians on the inherent dangers of this perilous practice.

The allure of free fuel often blinds people to the risks involved. Many individuals, driven by economic hardship, rush to accident scenes with containers to scoop fuel without considering the catastrophic consequences. Unfortunately, the volatile nature of petroleum products makes these situations ticking time bombs. A single spark from a nearby engine, mobile phone, or even static electricity can ignite a conflagration, leading to mass casualties and destruction of property. The recent tragedy in Dikko, Niger State and similar incidents in other parts of the country are grim reminders of these dangers.

One of the root causes of this problem is the lack of awareness and education about the hazards of handling petroleum products. For many, the immediate financial benefit of scooping fuel overshadows the potential risks. This mindset is further compounded by the absence of swift emergency responses and adequate security measures at accident scenes. Often, these sites become chaotic free-for-alls, with little or no intervention from authorities to prevent the public from engaging in hazardous activities.

The government, civil society organisations, and the media have a critical role to play in addressing this menace. A comprehensive sensitisation campaign is imperative to inform and educate Nigerians about the dangers of scooping fuel. This campaign should leverage multiple platforms, including traditional media, social media, community outreach programs, and school curriculums, to reach diverse demographics. The use of local languages and relatable storytelling can make these messages more impactful, ensuring they resonate with people across different cultural and educational backgrounds.

Furthermore, emergency response protocols must be strengthened. Security agencies and first responders should be adequately trained and equipped to manage accident scenes effectively. Their presence can deter opportunistic individuals from endangering their lives and those of others. Additionally, imposing strict penalties for tampering with fallen tankers can serve as a deterrent, discouraging people from engaging in this dangerous activity.

Petroleum companies also have a responsibility to ensure their tankers meet stringent safety standards. Regular vehicle maintenance and the implementation of advanced technologies, such as spill containment systems, can significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents. Moreover, drivers should undergo rigorous training to handle emergencies and mitigate risks effectively.

At its core, this issue reflects broader societal challenges, including poverty and inadequate infrastructure. While sensitisation is crucial, addressing the underlying economic and systemic factors will ensure a more sustainable solution. By creating job opportunities, improving road infrastructure, and investing in public safety, the government can reduce the desperation that drives people to engage in such perilous acts.

The loss of lives in fuel-related disasters is a preventable tragedy that calls for urgent action. Sensitising Nigerians on the dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers is not just a public safety measure; it is a moral imperative. Through education, enforcement, and systemic reforms, we can prevent these avoidable disasters and save countless lives.

Bulama Mohammed wrote from Minna, Niger State