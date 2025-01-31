Urgent electoral reform priorities ahead of 2027 elections

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 elections, several key reforms have been recommended to improve the electoral process and address issues that have historically affected the country’s democracy. It is crucial to focus on the efforts of various stakeholders and the National Assembly to facilitate further amendments to the Electoral Act 2022.

These amendments should incorporate lessons learned from previous elections, particularly regarding the use of technology in the electoral process, that are expected to enhance the electoral system’s efficiency and transparency.

One significant area of focus is enhancing provisions related to the electronic transmission of results, which could bolster public confidence by providing real-time and accurate outcomes. Enhancing provisions for the electronic transmission of results presents several considerable benefits to Nigeria’s electoral process. It would improve transparency by offering real-time updates and minimise the risk of manual errors or results manipulation during collation.

Integrating electronic transmission will expedite the announcement of results and reduce delays that often exacerbate tensions. Furthermore, electronic transmission would reinforce public confidence by ensuring accuracy and deterring fraud. It can be argued that the electronic transmission of results also aids evidence-based dispute resolution by creating verifiable digital records necessary for the transparent and efficient resolution of electoral disputes.

As the commission continues to deepen the use of technology in our elections, it is essential to prioritise the improvement of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other technological innovations for voter accreditation and results management. This includes supporting the commission’s recommendation to move away from using Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for voter identification. Introducing biometric systems, such as the BVAS, enables voter verification without the need for physical cards.

Since the BVAS stores records of voters’ biometrics, implementing biometric identification could streamline the accreditation and voting processes while also reducing costs associated with printing physical cards. Eliminating the need for PVCs could significantly decrease the financial burden of producing and distributing these cards, which is particularly relevant in Nigeria given the country’s economic challenges.

Additionally, relying on biometric verification could minimise the risk of voter impersonation and manipulation, ensuring that only eligible voters can cast their ballots.

Many proposals have been made to promote the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and shield it from political interference. It is crucial to reassess the processes for appointing the INEC chairman and commissioners. Previous suggestions have highlighted the need for constitutional amendments to transfer these responsibilities from the president to an independent body.

The Justice Uwais committee report recommended that the responsibility be handed over to the National Judicial Council (NJC), while others have proposed transferring it to the Council of State.

I recommend establishing an independent, autonomous committee that includes representatives from the judiciary, civil society, academia, and electoral experts to oversee the selection of INEC officials. This committee would ensure that the selection process is free from political influence and interference, thereby enhancing the credibility and impartiality of INEC.

The committee would evaluate and select candidates based on their qualifications and experience, subjecting the nominees to public scrutiny to ensure that the most competent individuals are chosen to lead the electoral commission.

In countries like South Africa, the process for selecting members of the electoral commission involves a parliamentary committee that ensures broad representation and public participation. This approach enhances the credibility of the selection process.

In Ghana, an independent body supervises the selection process to maintain the commission’s independence from political interference. To reflect these global practices, a proposed committee could include representatives from the judiciary, civil society, academia, and electoral experts. This inclusion would ensure that the selection of commission members is based on merit and free from undue influence.

Election stakeholders should also continue implementing expansive voter education initiatives throughout the electoral cycle. These initiatives should target underserved communities, mainly the youth, women, and persons with disabilities. They should also build partnerships with civil society organisations to promote understanding and participation in the electoral process.

Political parties must adapt their campaign methods to promote transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in order to ensure broader outreach and engagement. They should move away from traditional practices that rely solely on voter inducements, rhetoric, and other coercive tactics, which have often been associated with violence and personal attacks.

In Nigeria, political parties have yet to adopt open and transparent fundraising practices. By publicly disclosing their funding sources and expenditures, they can demonstrate accountability and reduce perceptions of corruption.

I fully support various initiatives to increase women’s political participation and representation in governance, such as implementing quota systems. Political parties and the government must intentionally develop strategies encouraging women to emerge as political leaders. This involves creating an enabling environment that fosters participation and promotes women as key candidates in the 2027 general elections.

As we prepare for the upcoming election campaigns, political parties must enhance policies that specifically target increasing political participation among youth and persons with disabilities (PWDs). These policies should include lowering nomination fees for candidates from these groups and expanding outreach initiatives to facilitate their involvement.

One significant issue that has negatively impacted previous elections is the concern surrounding election security, electoral violence, and voter safety. Establishing a strong security framework that ensures the safety of voters and election personnel is crucial. To achieve this, security agencies should enhance their collaboration with community-based organisations, individuals, and other civil society groups focused on intelligence gathering and monitoring early warning systems for violence.

Vote buying has emerged as a significant concern in Nigeria’s electoral system, undermining the integrity of democratic processes. This malpractice manifests in politicians, candidates, and political parties offering monetary incentives or goods to sway citizens’ voting decisions, often exploiting economic hardships and the vulnerability of the electorate.

In the recent Edo and Ondo elections, reports highlighted various instances of how deeply entrenched this practice has become, with voters allegedly being offered sums of money ranging from N5,000 to N10,000. This blatant disregard for rules designed to guarantee electoral integrity not only compromises the quality of democracy but also reflects a broader societal issue where political corruption and the desperation to ‘win at all costs’ take precedence over civic duty and fair political contest.

As we pivot towards the 2027 elections, it is essential to prioritise establishing a more stringent monitoring system to oversee political campaigns and ensure compliance with electoral laws to prevent vote buying and other corruption commonly associated with elections in Nigeria.

The 2027 Nigerian elections present a crucial opportunity to solidify the nation’s democratic institutions and processes. By prioritising and implementing these comprehensive reforms, Nigeria can ensure an electoral process that is transparent, credible, and truly reflective of the people’s will. This will enhance the legitimacy of elected officials and bolster public trust in the democratic system, fostering a more stable and prosperous future for the nation.

James is the head, Elections Programme, Yiaga Africa