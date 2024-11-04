Urban shelter commissions green energy powered market in Abuja

In an effort to provide efficient and affordable power for businesses, an Abuja-based developer, Urban Shelter Ltd, had commissioned a self-reliance green energy power source market at the Dei-Dei area of the FCT. The project, which is in partnership with the Bwari Area Council, was commissioned on Friday, by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who was represented by his Chief of staff, Chidi Amadi.

The minister congratulated the company and the Bwari Area Council for the achievements, which he described as the worthy of emulation by others.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of Urban Shelter Infrastructures, Rilwan Salihu Aliyu, said the market facility with about 2,353 shops of different categories, was conceived to cater for all categories of businesses with the provision of infrastructure that include banking hall, fire service and police stations.

He said about N3 billion was so far spent in the Lot A section of the market, with Lots B and C, projected to be commissioned in December, 2025.

The chairman of the council, John Gabaya, said the project would add to the council’s revenue as well as the wellbeing of the residents.