Urban Renewal: Traders protest fencing of businesses by Kwara govt

Traders at Challenge Market in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, on Monday staged a protest decrying fencing of their businesses by the state government as part of its urban renewal project.

The affected traders expressed their grievances over restricted access to their shops, which they claim has crippled their businesses.

The protesting traders carried various placards with inscriptions like “challenge is a central market”, “give us more entrances” and “single entrance can’t contain us” and “No Challenge, no Kwara”, among others.

SPONSOR AD

Armed security operatives were later drafted to the scene to restore order when our reporter visited the palace.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner for Works and Transport, Abdulquawiy Olododo, has said the state government erected the walls to ensure free flow of vehicular traffic and protect pedestrian walkways on the roads.

The commissioner, who said the infrastructure is part of the urban renewal project of the state government, added that activities of businesses along the roads had caused auto accidents and defaced the state capital for many years.

Reacting to the development, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the erection of the walls by the government.

“In a statement by the chairman of the party, Babatunde Mohammed, he described the action as an act of economic sabotage capable of negatively affecting the youth population of Kwara state.

He urged the young entrepreneurs to continue to conduct themselves peacefully, and assured residents that the PDP government will reverse the policy in 2027.

“The PDP sympathizes deeply with all affected victims of this scheme, especially those protesting this act of the government. We assure them that if elected in 2027, a PDP-led government will prioritize the immediate removal of all these walls, restoring access and opportunities for businesses to thrive.

The PDP noted the agitation of young business owners and entrepreneurs operating in the Challenge, Unity, and Post Office areas, which are considered the largest business hubs in Ilorin.

“The erection of these fences, which has affected access to small-scale businesses, demonstrates a complete lack of empathy and consideration for the impact this will have on business owners, their families and the local economy by the current administration”, it said.