Urban expansion: Kano to construct 1,500 houses

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has launched the distribution of resettlement allocation letters to farmers affected by the development of two new cities in…

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has launched the distribution of resettlement allocation letters to farmers affected by the development of two new cities in the state.

The move is a key component of the government’s broader strategy to alleviate congestion in Kano metropolis and promote urban expansion.

The governor’s spokesman, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the allocation included 2,483 plots from Yargaya and Rijiyar Gwangwan in Dawakin-Kudu and 1,671 plots for Unguwar Rimi and Lambu in Tofa LGAs.

He said the plots were being provided as compensation to farmers whose lands were acquired for the development of the new cities.

Governor Yusuf emphasised that the new city projects aimed to reduce congestion in Kano metropolis by creating environmentally friendly urban centres equipped with essential amenities.

He underscored the potential of the project to drive socio-economic growth and enhance the quality of life in the affected areas.

Bature noted that the governor urged local communities to embrace the development and extend their full support to ensure the success of the project.

He commended community and traditional leaders for their roles in facilitating the compensation process, assuring the public of a transparent and smooth resettlement exercise.