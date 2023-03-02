UNVEILED: Identities of 37 herders killed in airstrike

The identities of the 37 pastoralists who were killed in Akwanaja in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in an airstrike suspected to have…

The identities of the 37 pastoralists who were killed in Akwanaja in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in an airstrike suspected to have been carried out by the Nigerian Air Force on January 24, 2023, have been unveiled.

Daily Trust had reported how that the herders were returning from Makurdi, Benue State Capital, where they had gone to retrieve over 1,000 cows seized by the Benue Livestock Guards when the incident occurred.

Neither the military authority nor the federal government has acknowledged the incident till date.

At a press briefing after the incident, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Musa Danmadami, told journalists that he could not speak on the matter since Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, had already spoken.

In a comprehensive list, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Trust on Thursday, 31 bodies were recovered for burial, while 6 other bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

The list was contained in a petition sent to the National Human Rights Commission by the Fulbe Global Development and Rights Initiative (FGDRI) and signed by its President, Salim Musa Umar.

Umar disclosed that 9 other persons injured are still on admission at the General Hospital Lafia Nasarawa State, saying non-acknowledgement of the incident by the military is worrisome.

He also alleged that the military had tentatively reached out to select victims’ families “with a view to silencing them without accepting responsibility”.

Umar added, “We duly acknowledge that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) through the spokesperson of NHRC, Fatimah Mohammed did express condolence to the incident, and categorically named the Nigerian Air Force as the perpetrators of the attack, demanded urgent action by the government by way of compensating the victims and holding erring officers accountable in order to forestall further occurrence.

“We are, however, surprised that the NHRC stopped short of triggering PART II FUNCTIONS AND POWERS Sections 5 and 6 which gave the Commission the powers to

“(a) deal with all matters relating to the protection of human rights as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the African Charter, the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and other international treaties on human rights to which Nigeria is a signatory;

“(b) monitor and investigate all alleged cases of human rights violation in Nigeria and make appropriate recommendations to the Federal Government for the prosecution and such other actions as it may deem expedient in each circumstance; and

“(c) assist victims of human rights violations and seek appropriate redress and remedies on their behalf; And even though the press statement promised that “The NHRC will, in line with its mandate, monitor the development and seek the protection of the rights of victims as well as payment of compensations for the lives and properties lost as a result of the unfortunate incident” there has not been any official contact by the NHRC with victims’ families with a view to holding the Nigerian Air Force accountable.”

The full list of the victims are below:

1. Abubkar Haruna (Male –Adult)

2. Jibirin Alh. Ja’oji (Male –Adult)

3. Ibrahim Alh. Ardo (Male –Adult

4. Jammini Haruna (Male –Adult)

5. Audu Haruna (Male —Adult)

6. Abdulkarim Haruna (Male –Adult)

7. Yusuf Haruna (Male –Adult)

8. Okki Haruna (Male –Adult)

9. Chelowa Haruna (Male –Adult)

10. Alh. Diyam Haruna (Male –Adult)

11. Dambo Alh. Diyam (Male –Adult)

12. Jammini AlhDiyam (Male –Adult)

13. Mohammad Sale (Male –Adult)

14. Alh. Muhammad (Male –Adult)

15. Alh. Abubakar (Male –Adult)

16. Hassan Alawa (Male –Adult)

17. Muhammad Abubakar (Male –Adult)

18. Alh. Adamu Baso (Male –Adult)

19. Ibrahim Moh’d (Male –Adult)

20. brahim Yakubu (Male –Adult)

21. Moh’d Dari (Male –Adult)

24.Cheers Alh. Oli (Male –Adult)

25.Pagilo Madugu (Male –Adult)

26.Tata Huyajo (Male –Adult)

27.Soja Bawa (Male –Adult)

28.Abubakar Jibir (Male –Adult)

29.27.Dando Malam Mama (Male –Adult)

30.Abubakar Kowa (Male –Adult)

31.Amadu Husaini (Male – Adult)

32.Driver (Male -Adult) NAME UNKNOWN

33.One Butcher (Male -Adult) NAME UNKNOWN