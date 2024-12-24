Unpaid ransom: Dozens of Niger residents remain in captivity

It has been traumatic experience for dozens of families in Niger State, who are waiting for the return of their loved ones held captive by bandits. Th e victims including farmers, travelers and traders, were abducted from their villages, towns, farms and on the road in daring daylight raids or under the cover of night.

While in the hands of the bandits, the victims, including women and children, are exposed to harsh conditions, oft en without enough food, clean water, or medical care.

Daily Trust gathered that some of the victims have died due to underlying ailment such as diabetes which require regular blood sugar tests.

Th e trauma of families, however, is not just physical. It is also a fi nancial burden that seems to have no end. Some families of the abductees told Daily Trust that the bandits are demanding huge ransoms, in millions of naira, even when the demands are beyond their fi nancial means.

Also, negotiations are fraught with delays, with bandits sometimes doubling or tripling the ransom midway through the bargaining process, knowing the desperation of the families to get their loved ones back.

Our correspondent gathered that for months, the families of the victims have been caught in a brutal cycle of hope and despair. While some families struggle to raise the ransom by selling off their belongings, borrowing, or taking loans, payment does not always guarantee the release of their loved ones.

Th ere have been countless instances where ransom money was paid, but victims have remained in captivity, or worse, moved to more dangerous locations.

A particularly harrowing case involves the abduction of Yakubu Dada, a resident of Brighter Area of Minna, who was kidnapped alongside his youngest wife, Lami, on October 31, 2024 few kilometers to Kontagora town.

Dada has spent over six weeks in captivity. His two other wives, Maimuna and Aisha are now struggling to pull themselves together aft er selling off all they had to secure the release of their husband and Lami.

As the weeks drag on, the emotional toll on the family continues to mount as Maimuna, Aisha and their children are anxious to get phone calls that their father and mother are returning.

Th e eldest wife, Maimuna, who struggled to control her tears, told our correspondent that N10 million had been paid but the abductors were demanding for additional N60 million and 10 motorcycles before their husband and his youngest wife are released.

She said the N10 million was raised from the sale of their husband’s house, his car and other valuables including televisions and beds leaving them with nothing to live on.

She said to worsen their trauma the new owner of the house had given them three-month notice to vacate the building.

Mrs Dada said while the family now survives on support from the neighborhood, the children that could not write the just concluded fi rst term examination because they could not complete the payment of their school fees.

“Our husband is a retired civil servant but works as an ad hoc staff with World Health Organisation.

“He was kidnapped on a Th ursday the abductors demanded N100 million as ransom. But we negotiated with them and begged them for weeks before they agreed for us to pay N10 million. We had to sell off all our belongings including the only house we have, my car and his car, our beds, televisions and other valuables. We also received contributions from his friends before we were able to raise the N10 million which his younger brother took to them somewhere in Kebbi State.

“Aft er the payment of N10 million, we were waiting to hear his release, but the abductors called us again demanding additional N60 million and 10 motorcycles before they can be released. And since they were kidnapped, they have never been allowed to talk to our co-wife. We don’t even know if she is still alive because she is diabetic.

“Th e last time our husband was given the phone to talk to us, he pleaded that we should go and raise the N60 million and motorcycles, even if we are to beg around, we should not allow them to kill him. But up till now, we have not been able to raise the N60 million. We have already sold the house in which we live and new owner has given three months’ notice to vacate. To eat has become very diffi cult for us,” Maimuna said.

Speaking with Daily Trust, one of the Yakubu’s neighbour, Umar Haliru, said the family was going through was too much trauma, especially when the new owner of the house issued them with a quit notice.

“Since his abduction, the family has been suff ering seriously. If we visit them most of the time, we have to shed tears because what we see them going through. Th e community has been doing its best to help. Sometime time, we have to gather money to give the family for feeding.

“Th e community also contributed to complete the initial N10 million that was paid to see that he was released but the abductors did not release him. “While the family is suff ering, the abductors are now asking for another N60 million and bikes. Honestly, the family doesn’t have such money.

“We are calling on the Niger State Government, the police and well to do individuals to see how they can assist to hasten his release. What we even saw yesterday was very disheartening. Th e children were sent back from school; they were not allowed to write exams. Th e wives and children were just crying and everybody was demoralised”, he said.

With similar experience is Mallam Ibrahim Kontagora whose son Suleiman was kidnapped on his farm near Army Barrack Kontagora. Ibrahim told Daily Trust that bandits who initially demanded N2 million had increased the ransom to N3 million due to delay,

Ibrahim, who said he was struggling to harvest his produce to sell to raise the money told our correspondent that bandits had threatened to cut off his son’s hands if he continues to paying the ransom.

“Initially, they were demanding N10 million but aft er bargaining, they agreed that I should pay N2 million. Th ey said farmers are rich. While I was struggling to raise the N2 million, the group that kidnapped my son sold him out to another group. So, it is the new group that increased the ransom to N3 million. I talked to them on Friday and they warned me that if I fail to pay the N3 million in the next few days, they cut off his hands. He has spent two months in captivity. We have not been able to harvest our crops to even sell to raise the money”, he said.

Residents of Allawa in Shiroro LGA told Daily Trust that 23 out of the 26 of their women that were kidnapped since February this year had remained in captivity due inability of their families to pay the ransom demanded by the bandits.

Mallam Musa Allawa told our correspondent that the bandits were demanding three motorcycles for each of the women.

“Th ey are demanding for three motorcycles each. And as we were told by the three other women that were released aft er payment of ransom, they said they were being exploited. Th ey were the ones washing their clothes, fetching water, cooking and other domestic chores while some of them were sent to work on their farms.”

Daily Trust also learnt that one of the abductees from Masa’a village in Kontagora LGA, Alhaji Musa has been in captivity for past several months even aft er his family had paid N5 million ransom demanded by his abductors.

A source from the village, who preferred anonymity, said the son of the village head of Masa’a had also been in the captivity with abductors demanding N2 million which the family has not been able to pay.

“For Alhaji Musa, his family sold all their belongings to raise the N5 million. Th e family is thinking now that he might have been killed. But the bandits are demanding for motorcycles again before he would be released. For the son of the village head, the father has no money to pay the ransom,” the source said.

Th e Niger State Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Danmamman said the command was committed to protecting lives and properties in the state.

“Th e Niger State Police Command has been very proactive in addressing challenges of crime in the state. It has placed adequate crime preventive measures and most especially eff ective partnership and engagement with critical stakeholders.

“Th is has greatly helped the command in the area of intelligence gathering and information in curbing crime in our society.

“Th irty-seven kidnapped victims were rescued at diff erent locations within the year. Th e Command looks forward to a more robust relationship with the good people of Niger State towards making the state crime free,” he said.