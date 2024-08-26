Unlocking the Benefits: The Advantages of Rewards Based Credit Cards

Apart from making purchases in a safe and cashless manner, rewards-based credit cards offer much more. As a responsible user, you can significantly benefit from…

Apart from making purchases in a safe and cashless manner, rewards-based credit cards offer much more. As a responsible user, you can significantly benefit from these cards if you understand how to leverage their benefits. Moreover, you can also save money on certain transactions, like travel bookings.

However, you might not enjoy all the benefits up for grabs if you don't know what your rewards card can do for you. Here, we will unlock the advantages of rewards cards that can help you maximize these benefits.

Are reward credit cards worth it? In most cases, yes, as long as you're not carrying a balance and the annual fee (if the card charges one) is less than the value of the rewards you earn each year.

What is a Rewards Credit Card?

A rewards credit card is a type of credit card that offers some sort of reward (in the form of reward points usually) for transactions you make with the card, usually up to a certain limit. Depending on the type of reward, you can redeem or use these reward points in various ways and enjoy the best credit card offers from associated brands.

How Do Rewards Credit Cards Work?

Rewards credit cards offer something to each user. However, they greatly vary in terms of their reward structures, redemption method, and items you can redeem with the reward. Typically, you can use your reward points for getting credit, gift cards, travel perks, and buy items via the card provider's partnership deals. You can view your rewards balance in your card statement at the end of each billing cycle or find it in the credit card app online.

Types of Credit Card Rewards

Rewards are incentives you receive by using a credit card to make purchases. There are three main reward types:

Cashback Rewards: Certain rewards credit cards provide cashback when you use them for your transactions. You receive a certain percentage of the transaction value back into your credit card account, virtual wallet, or equivalent. The cashback percentage or amount may differ based on your transaction value and type. Reward Points: Some credit cards provide reward points rather than cashback. You earn a few points for each transaction using the card. If you accumulate these points, you can redeem them to make purchases for free or at discounted rates. While some points expire if you don’t use them before a certain date, some cards provide points that are valid forever. Travel Rewards: Travel rewards are the most popular rewards you may earn using your rewards credit card. You may accumulate these points by making regular purchases with your card and redeem them to book free hotel rooms or flight tickets. Rewards credit cards offering travel rewards are highly suitable if you are a frequent flier.

Benefits of Using a Rewards Credit Card

Rewards credit cards benefit you in many ways, including the following:

Money Saving: Rewards on credit cards are beneficial because they make your credit card usage more enjoyable. Credit card rewards give you a tangible reason to utilise your card more frequently and earn rewards in return. Accumulating points up to a certain limit is like a challenge to yourself, keeping you motivated to use the card more often and save significant amounts through rewards like cashback, free tickets, discount vouchers, etc. The more you use your card, the more rewards you stand to get.

Efficient Budget Management: You can understand and manage your budget more effectively by using your credit card to make everyday purchases and tracking your spending using an online credit card app. The app can become a budgeting tool to track expenses and limit expenditures to align with your budget.

An Opportunity to Build Credit Score: Apart from earning rewards, a rewards credit card gives you a chance to build your credit score with regular repayment. Make timely payments, maintain a low balance, and control your credit utilisation rate to build a high credit score before you apply for a new credit card or loan.

Easy EMI Facility: While making a big-ticket purchase, you can save money by redeeming your reward points. You can further get more points or cashback for the purchase. Another benefit is that you don’t need to pay the entire cost in a lump sum. You can convert the purchase cost into EMIs and pay conveniently. A customer-oriented online credit card app will make EMI management easier from its EMI dashboard.

Travel Benefits: Benefits like travel insurance, priority boarding, lounge access, concierge services, and discounted flights and hotels are the major advantages for frequent travellers. These credit cards are excellent tools if you love exploring destinations or travelling a lot due to work.

Fraud Protection: While plastic credit cards can break or damage, new-age metal cards are much safer and stronger. However, if you lose your card or someone steals it, you can track fraudulent activities or block the card using the online credit card app on your smartphone.

Tips to Make the Most of Rewards Credit Cards

As a savvy credit card user, you can optimise your experience and maximise your rewards using these strategies:

Avoid overspending to earn rewards, as spending beyond budget just to accumulate points will nullify the rewards’ monetary benefit, leading to accrued balance and interest.

Use your card to pay bills and make purchases and pay the balance in full to rack up points and earn maximum rewards.

Since different cards have different redemption methods and rates, redeem them strategically to maximise their value.

Keep track of the transactions using an online credit card app to maximise the benefits.

Rewards credit cards offer several benefits you won’t get with a regular credit card. You can maximise your rewards and save significant amounts by judiciously using your credit card and tracking your spending and reward points through the credit card’s official app.