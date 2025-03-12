Unlawful retirement: Court slates Mar 17 for suit against PSC, IGP

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in Abuja has adjourned until March 17 the suit filed by courses 18, 19 and 20 entrants of the Nigeria Police Force who were allegedly retired unlawfully.

Justice Rakiya Haastrup announced on Tuesday that the ruling in the matter was not yet ready and directed service of the papers on the Police Service Commission (PSC), Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Force Secretary.

Counsel to the claimants, Goddy Uche (SAN), informed the court that the defendants, who were not in court, allegedly reduced the rank of some of the claimants and retired them from service while the case was still pending in court.

Thus, the judge noted that, at the last proceedings in the matter, the defendants told the court that they would not be in court on Tuesday for the ruling as they have other matter outside jurisdiction, which the court permitted.

The officers, ACP Chinedu Emengaha, ACP Victor Chilaka, ACP Egwu Otu, CSP Sylvester Ebosele, CSP Sunday Okuguni, CSP Asuquo Inyang, CSP Kalu Chikozie, and CSP Adetu Omoteso, had filed the action challenging their unlawful retirement from the Nigeria Police Force without attaining the mandatory years for retirement and non-implementation of court judgment.

The plaintiffs, who sued for themselves and as representing all members of courses 18, 19, and 20 (Force Entrants) of the Police Academy, in their motion on notice marked, NICN/ABJ/28/2025, are seeking an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from retiring or suspending any of the officers of the course who are yet to serve 35 years of pensionable service or reach the mandatory retirement age of 60 years, pending the hearing and determination of their substantive suit.