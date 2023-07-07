‘Unknown Gunmen’ spark tension in Anambra

There was pandemonium in Anambra state on Friday morning over news of gunmen attacks. It was gathered that reports from Nnewi, Onitsha, Awka and other…

There was pandemonium in Anambra state on Friday morning over news of gunmen attacks. It was gathered that reports from Nnewi, Onitsha, Awka and other places indicated that residents hurriedly closed their shops, and offices to scamper for safety as rumours of gunmen attacks filtered.

In a chat with a trader in Nnewi, Daily Trust confirmed that there was tension and confusion on Friday morning when the news of the gunmen’s planned attacks filtered in the town.

For instance, Sunday Ukaegbu, a spare parts dealer at Nnewi spare parts market said that he ran three times in the morning, not knowing why he was running.

According to him, there was news that gunmen were coming to attack Nnewi for refusing to obey the sit-at-home order. He said that traders ran away from their shops without knowing the reason because nothing was happening but they decided to return to the shops.

“We were in our shops doing our business, and suddenly we saw people running thinking that gunmen were coming to attack Nnewi, in fact, we ran without knowing why we were running this morning,” he said.

Also, Linus Uche in Onitsha said he saw some people running but did not know why they were running this morning. He said that his wife called him that Onitsha was under attack, but he did not see the attack though people were running. According to him, some people claimed that there were attacks, but he did not hear any sound of gunshots around Onitsha where he stays.

He said, “People have been calling me that gunmen have taken over Onitsha and there was a serious gun battle but I did not hear the sound of any gun,” he said.

While in Awka, the popular Eke Awka market, people hurriedly closed their shops and ran homes, claiming that gunmen were coming to attack them for not obeying the sit-at-home order.

One Miss Janet Okoro said that she was in the market and people started running, leaving shops open but she did not know why they were running.

“When I saw people running, I had to join them because they all fled leaving their shops open. Now people have gone back to their shops,” she said.

Also, at the popular Aroma junction, there was pandemonium as the news of the attack made the rounds. Most traders quickly locked their shops to get safety. Moreso, tricycle operators around the junctions disappeared within some minutes due to the information.

However, normalcy has returned to Awka and people have opened their shops, and business continued.

When Daily Trust contacted the spokesperson of Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, he said that nothing of such had happened in the state.

“As I am speaking with you now, I am on patrol. They said that Anambra airport is under attack, and I am just coming out from there now. Nothing happened there. Those who are running, ask them what is pursuing them. Nothing is happening in Anambra state” he said.

He said that the panic is part of the security alert the police raised this morning. The PPRO urged the residents to go about their normal businesses as the state is not under attack. According to him, the security operatives in the state are on alert and prepared for any action from anybody.

