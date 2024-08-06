Universities showcase NASENI-funded R&D products

Researchers from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomosho, Oyo State, and Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State, have showcased their research…

Researchers from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomosho, Oyo State, and Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State, have showcased their research and development (R&D) products funded by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

The presentation which took place at Technology Orientation Centre (TOC), NASENI headquarters, Abuja, was witnessed by the agency’s top management led by research directors which marked the culmination of a collaborative effort that began in April 2023 when NASENI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three professors from the universities.

Professor Abass Alade, Department of Chemical Engineering, LAUTECH, researched on “Treatment of Aquaculture Waste Water Using Waste Banana and Plantain Stem Juice Composite Through Integrated Filtracoagulation Cascade System”; Associate Professor Jimoh Oladejo Tijani, Department of Chemistry, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, on “Development of Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes-Iron Tungstate Composite for Industrial Wastewater Purification” while Dr Sanusi Kolawole, Department of Pure and Applied Physics, LAUTECH, focused on “Development of Nano-coating Green Urea Fertilizer for Agricultural Production Enhancement”.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu, represented by Research Director, Dr Samuel O. Olusunle, in his welcome address, appreciated the professors for making judicious use of the funds for publication of their research works and development of the products.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Professor Abass Alade expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying: “We are happy to have this great chance to show who we are and what we have done, and we deeply appreciate every input from NASENI, which has added to our body of knowledge and expanded our capacity.”

He also talked about key achievements of the projects such as agency-academia linkage as feasible and sustainable; facility development in the areas of acquisition of equipment and resources; and human resource development of undergraduates and postgraduates who participated in the research works.

He called for funding from NASENI to further mass produce the products and to commercialise them through the tripartite relationship between NASENI, academia and private sector operators.