Universal Healthcare coverage is my priority –Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani has said that his vision is to build healthy communities, where the poor and vulnerable have access to quality healthcare in Kaduna state.

The governor who said that his administration is carrying out a surgical operation in the healthcare sector, pledged to deliver to the people a healthcare system that addresses the needs of the citizens in the three levels of healthcare delivery.

“This vision is structured around five strategic objectives: enhancing health infrastructure, improving service delivery, strengthening human resources for health, ensuring the availability of essential medicines, and increasing sustainable health financing,’’ he added.

Governor Sani, who made this known at the commissioning of the remodelled Dabo Mohammed Lere Memorial Hospital, Saminaka on Wednesday, said the event was “not just the transformation of a building but the fulfilment of our promise to the good people of Lere Local Government.”

According to him, “the commissioning aligns with our administration’s broader initiative to renovate and upgrade secondary healthcare facilities throughout the state, ensuring that our healthcare system is robust, responsive, and ready to meet the needs of our people.’’

“The remodelled Dabo Mohammed Lere Memorial Hospital that we are gathered to commission will rank as one of the best equipped General Hospitals in Nigeria,’’ he said.

The governor disclosed that the hospital has a General Outpatient Department (GOPD) and Pharmacy, a fully equipped administrative building and a state-of-the-art Dental Clinic.

He also said that the Dabo Mohammed Lere Memorial Hospital boasts of modern laboratory and radiology services as well as a comprehensive Maternity Complex amongst other facilities.

“Our administration is dedicated to ensuring that every community has access to healthcare facilities that are not only functional but also equipped with modern amenities and technology to provide excellent care,’’ he added.

He also reeled out what his administration has done in the health sector, adding that “in the first phase of our healthcare transformation drive, we have embarked on the remodelling, equipping and upgrading nine General Hospitals across various local government areas within the three Senatorial Zones of the State.”

The governor listed General Hospital Gwantu, General Hospital Rigasa, General Hospital Maigana, in Sanga, Igabi and Soba local governments respectively, as some of the hospitals that have been remodeled, equipped and upgraded.

Others are Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa, Kafanchan, in Jemaá local government; General Hospital Giwa, in Giwa local government and Ikara General Hospital, located at Ikara local government.

The rest are General Hospital Sabon Tasha, Chikun LGA; General Hospital Saminaka, Lere LGA, and General Hospital Kachia, Kachia LGA.

Governor Sani promised that work will soon commence on five hospitals, in furtherance to his administration’s commitment to healthcare.

According to him, the hospitals include Limi General Hospital, Sabon Gari; Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital, located at Kaduna South local government and General Hospital Kawo, Kaduna North.

The rest are General Hospital Kaura, and Hajiya Gambo Sawa General Hospital, located at Kaura and Zaria local governments respectively.

The governor reiterated that “healthcare is a fundamental right, and it is our duty to ensure that this right is upheld in every corner of Kaduna State. By commissioning this hospital, we are taking a significant step towards achieving that goal.”