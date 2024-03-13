Unity Bank, SkillPaddy to train 1,000 female software engineers

Nigerian lender, Unity Bank Plc is partnering with SkillPaddy in its “Count Her In” tech programme focused on empowering no fewer than 1000 female beneficiaries…

Nigerian lender, Unity Bank Plc is partnering with SkillPaddy in its “Count Her In” tech programme focused on empowering no fewer than 1000 female beneficiaries in Software Engineering Training.

The IT skill development and empowerment initiative is intended to bridge talent supply gaps while providing individuals with the opportunity to meet their training goals and launch careers in the tech industry.

About 40 young girls will receive full sponsorship from Unity Bank in the special training initiative, which was conceived as part of activities to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day 2024.

With women making up just 33% of the tech-related workforce globally, this initiative seeks to boost women’s participation in the tech industry by delivering a sustainable, impact-driven programme that addresses gender disparity and deepens inclusion within the tech industry.

All beneficiaries of the programme will be trained on different aspects of software development and provided with mentorship and resources that they need to succeed, including learning life skills like critical thinking, communication, innovation & problem-solving.

Speaking on the partnership, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun said the initiative aligns with the theme of the IWD 2024, #InspireInclusion, adding that empowering young women reflects the bank’s commitment to driving inclusion, equality and diversity across industries.

She said, “As a bank committed to fostering economic empowerment and gender equality, we are proud to partner with SkillPaddy on this initiative to contribute to the training and empowerment of 1,000 female software engineers.”