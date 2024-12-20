Uniting humanity: The spirit of International Human Solidarity Day

In a world defined by its diversity, the 20th of December stands as a poignant reminder of what binds us together: Solidarity. International Human Solidarity Day, established by the United Nations, is not just another date on the calendar; it’s a clarion call to embrace our shared humanity. In an age where the chasm between privilege and deprivation grows wider, this day serves as a rallying cry for compassion, unity, and action.

Solidarity is not merely an abstract concept. It is a powerful force, one that calls on the privileged to lend a hand to those left behind. It transcends borders, cultures, and beliefs, uniting people in a shared commitment to eradicating poverty, promoting equality, and safeguarding human rights. At its core, solidarity is an affirmation of our interconnectedness—a reminder that the well-being of one impact us all.

As the United Nations Millennium Declaration eloquently states, solidarity is one of the fundamental values of international relations in the 21st century. It urges those who benefit the most to extend their hands to those who benefit the least. This principle becomes even more relevant in the face of globalization and the mounting challenges of inequality.

International Human Solidarity Day is more than a symbolic gesture. It is a day to celebrate unity in diversity, raise awareness about the importance of standing together, and challenge governments to honour their commitments to international agreements. It’s a moment to reflect on how far we have come in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and to acknowledge the work that remains.

For me, this day is deeply personal. It serves as a reminder that while we celebrate the progress humanity has made, we must confront the stark reality of those who are still trapped in cycles of poverty, hunger, and disease. Solidarity is not about charity; it’s about justice. It’s about recognizing that every human being, regardless of where they are born, deserves the opportunity to live with dignity.

The United Nations has been a beacon of hope since its inception, built on the premise of unity and collective security. From establishing the World Solidarity Fund to eradicating poverty to the proclamation of International Human Solidarity Day, the organization has consistently championed the idea that cooperation and shared responsibility are crucial to addressing global challenges. The concept of solidarity cannot remain confined to the walls of the UN. It must permeate every aspect of our lives, influencing how we view and treat one another. As individuals, we have a role to play in fostering a culture of solidarity—whether through advocating for social justice, supporting grassroots movements, or simply showing empathy to those around us.

What does solidarity look like in action? It’s the global response to crises like pandemics, where nations come together to share resources and knowledge. It’s the grassroots movement working tirelessly to provide education and healthcare to marginalized communities. It’s the HeForShe campaign, uniting men and women in the fight for gender equality. These are not isolated acts; they are threads in the intricate tapestry of solidarity that binds us as a global family.

But let’s not be naive—solidarity is not easy. It requires courage to challenge systems of oppression and privilege, confront uncomfortable truths, and make sacrifices for the greater good. It demands that we move beyond token gestures and commit to sustained meaningful action.

As we navigate an era defined by climate change, geopolitical tensions, and social upheaval, solidarity is not just an ideal—it’s a necessity. The Sustainable Development Goals, with their promise to leave no one behind, are unattainable without a collective effort. Solidarity reminds us that we are stronger together, and that the solutions to our greatest challenges lie not in isolation but in cooperation.

For me, International Day of Human Solidarity is a source of hope. It’s a reminder that amid the noise of division, there is a quiet but powerful force uniting us. It’s a chance to imagine a world where poverty is not an inevitability, where every child has access to education, and where gender equality is not a distant dream but a lived reality.

So, what can we do to honour this day? We can start by educating ourselves and others about the importance of solidarity. We can hold our governments accountable for their commitments to international agreements. We can support initiatives that promote social and economic development in impoverished communities. Most importantly, we can embody the spirit of solidarity in our daily lives—by showing kindness, practising empathy, and standing up for those who cannot stand up for themselves. International Day of Human Solidarity is not just a day; it’s a movement. It’s a call to awaken the humanity within us and to recognize that our destinies are intertwined. As we mark this day, let us remember that solidarity is not a choice—it’s our collective responsibility. Together, we can build a future rooted in unity, compassion, and justice.

Greatness Ogbemuja wrote from the University of Maiduguri