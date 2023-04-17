✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
United up to third after Antony, Dalot goals secure win at Forest

Manchester United’s Antony scored and set up a Diogo Dalot goal to lead the injury-hit visitors to a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday…

Antony

Manchester United’s Antony scored and set up a Diogo Dalot goal to lead the injury-hit visitors to a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday as Erik ten Hag’s side climbed to third place in their quest for a berth in next season’s Champions League.

United have 59 points from 30 games, three points in front of fourth-placed Newcastle United and six ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who have played 31 matches.

Steve Cooper’s struggling Forest side, who are now without a win in 10 consecutive league games, are third from bottom, level on 27 points with 17th-placed Everton.

 

 

