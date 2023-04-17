United up to third after Antony, Dalot goals secure win at Forest

Manchester United’s Antony scored and set up a Diogo Dalot goal to lead the injury-hit visitors to a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday…

Manchester United’s Antony scored and set up a Diogo Dalot goal to lead the injury-hit visitors to a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday as Erik ten Hag’s side climbed to third place in their quest for a berth in next season’s Champions League.

United have 59 points from 30 games, three points in front of fourth-placed Newcastle United and six ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who have played 31 matches.

Steve Cooper’s struggling Forest side, who are now without a win in 10 consecutive league games, are third from bottom, level on 27 points with 17th-placed Everton.