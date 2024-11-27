UNITED STATES: Trump to slap tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China

US President-elect Donald Trump has said he intends to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada, along with a 10 per cent tariff on imports from China in response to the illegal drug trade and immigration.

In a series of posts to his Truth Social social media account, Trump vowed to hit some of the United States’ largest trading partners with sweeping tariffs on all goods entering the country.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” he wrote.

In another post moments later, the past and future president said he would also be slapping China with a 10 per cent tariff, “above any additional Tariffs,” on all of its products entering the US in response to its failure to tackle fentanyl smuggling.

Tariffs are a key part of Trump’s economic agenda. The Republican president-elect vowed wide-ranging duties on allies and adversaries alike while on the campaign trail ahead of his November 5 victory.