UNITED STATES: 10 dead, 30 injured as terrorist hits crowd

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured when a vehicle ploughed into a crowd in a popular tourist district in the US city of New Orleans, city authorities said Wednesday.
US media outlet CBS News cites witnesses saying a truck rammed into the crowd at “high speed” before its driver jumped out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire.
The FBI late last night said it was an act of terrorism.
“The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street. There are 30 injured patients … and 10 fatalities,” NOLA Ready, New Orleans emergency preparedness program, said in a statement.
Emergency authorities did not state the time of the incident, but the area would have been packed with revellers celebrating New Year in the district known as the French Quarter.