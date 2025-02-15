‘Unite Africa, Resist Pro-West Agenda’, Gwarzo Urges New AU Chair

The President of MAAUN Group of Universities, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has congratulated Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, on his emergence as the African Union (AU) Chairperson.
Gwarzo urged Youssouf to prioritise Africa’s unity and independence, cautioning against aligning with Western interests that may hinder the continent’s development.
The election, which saw Youssouf victorious, took place at Addis Ababa in Ethiophia. Youssouf defeated former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga to clinch the seat.
Odinga, who has the backing of President William Ruto, secured 20 votes in the first round, leaving Mahmoud Ali Youssouf winning in the seventh round by securing 33 votes.
While congratulating Mr. Yousouf who will replace Moussa Paki, Gwarzo described his victory as a win for Africa. He called on on the new AU chairperson to put more effort towards the development of the African region.
Gwarzo, who was once the President of the Association for the Protection of the Rights of Journalists in Africa, also called on Youssouf to use his office towards a pan-African agenda.
“This is the time to work for Africa, there is a crisis in Sudan, you can see what is happening in Sudan, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali and other countries. The outgoing chairperson Moussa Faki has failed in uniting Africa and in bringing positive changes, but with the likes of Youssouf from Djibouti, things will change for the betterment of the African continent.
“This is someone who has the experience, he is a Djiboutian diplomat. He has served in the government of Djibouti as Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2005.
“I’m sure he will work for Africa, he will kick against any agenda of the West which is against the development of the African Continent,” Gwarzo stated.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.