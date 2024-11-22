Unions allege anti-labour practices by airlines

The Joint Aviation Trade Unions’ Forum (JATUF) yesterday condemned anti-labour practices by Nigerian airlines, saying most of them prevent workers from forming unions.

They spoke at the second edition of the annual strategic aviation unions’ leadership conference with the theme, “Synergy for Safety & Production Management – Labour Collaboration”.

JATUF comprises all the aviation unions in the Nigerian aviation industry like the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

Chairman of JATUF, Comrade Ilitrus Ahmadu spoke alongside other union leaders even as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo promised to work closely with the labour arm of the sector to deepen safety in the industry.

Illitrus said there is an ongoing abuse of workers seeking to unionise, describing the development as “deeply troubling,” saying the right to join unions is entrenched in Nigeria’s laws.

He said, “Some airlines pay low wages and prevent workers from joining unions so they cannot fight for their rights,”

According to him, unionism is not the same thing as industrial disharmony but an empowerment of employees to advocate for fair treatment.

Comrade Ben Nwabue, representing the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), hinted that the unions would soon take decisive action against airlines trampling on workers’ rights.

“Someone who uses their freedom of association to be in an association like the AON yet they are stopping the workers from using that same freedom to unionise. People should not take our civility for granted.

“We are in dialogue, but when the time comes, we know what to do,” he said.

President of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Engr. Abednego Galadinma said unions are not anti-business.

“Unions are not here to destroy businesses; they are meant to build them,” Galadinma stated.

Keyamo, in his goodwill message, praised the forum for promoting collaboration within the industry.

Represented by FAAN’s Director of Special Duties, Henry Agbebire, the minister acknowledged the vital role that aviation unions play in maintaining workforce morale, advocating for best practices, and ensuring smooth operations across the sector.

“I am committed to strengthening our collaboration with aviation unions.

Keyamo said, “Safety and productivity are non-negotiable imperatives in aviation. Achieving these objectives requires a shared vision and concerted action by all stakeholders, especially the management and labour arms of the sector.

“Our collective efforts have already yielded positive outcomes, and I am proud of the constructive relationships we have built so far.”

Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, represented by Debola Agunbiade, Director of Commercial and Business Development, Kuku assured the forum that FAAN would continue to support initiatives that promote worker well-being and enhance industry performance.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to working closely with aviation unions to build a culture of excellence, efficiency, and safety,” Kuku said.