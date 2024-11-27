✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Union shuts down operation at AEDC Abuja office

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC)
Electricity workers under the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), FCT Council, partially shutd own activities at the headquarters of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Wednesday.

The union had earlier urged its members to shut down all AEDC offices on Wednesday over the management’s inability to meet its demands.

The notice stated that “as we have reached the end of our ultimatum to the AEDC management regarding our unsettled demands. Pease ensure that all offices are locked down and secured until our demands are met.”

It stated that the strike action was embarked on as a result of the management’s failure to address the workers’ concerns, adding that the action would continue until a resolution is reached.

The staff, who blocked the entrance of the headquarters, shouted solidarity songs with placards reading “No to casualisation workers, ‘No to board interference,’ ‘We demand payment of 15 months salaries and pension’.

When Daily Trust contacted AEDC’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Adefisayo Akinsaya, she said the faceoff with the union members was a minor issue and had been resolved.

Similarly, the Chief Technical Officer of AEDC and the Chairman of the NUEE said the strike was called off earlier in the day after it reached an agreement with the management of AEDC.

