Business

Union Bank rewards customers with N21m

Union Bank logo
    By Yvonne Ugwuezuoha, Lagos

Union Bank, has rewarded 452 UnionKorrect account holders with over N21 million during draws held at its Douglas Road Branch in Owerri, Imo State.

During the recent draw monitored and supervised by relevant regulatory bodies, 100 customers were awarded N25,000 each, 40 customers N50,000 each, and one customer won the grand prize of N500,000 in the UnionKorrect Regular category. In the UnionKorrect Exclusive category, 75 customers won N100,000 each, 10 customers won N500,000 each, and one customer won the grand prize of N1 million. 

The bank also rewarded 200 customers with N10,000 each, 24 customers with N20,000 each and the grand prize of N100,000 was won by one customer for saving in their UnionKorrect DeiDei accounts. 

Reacting to the draw, the Bank’s Head of Elite Banking, Adenike Olokunbola, said, “Union Bank is happy to aid our customers in achieving their goals and dreams through campaigns like this one. Our UnionKorrect accounts give customers a sustainable avenue for meeting their future objectives with the bonus of being rewarded for consistently saving over time.” 

The UnionKorrect savings product is a sub-account that allows holders earn interest rates while saving a fixed amount monthly for two years. Customers who consistently save in these accounts are eligible for the regular draws where they stand the chance to win cash rewards.

