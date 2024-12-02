Union Bank announces new board chairman, directors

Union Bank of Nigeria PLC has announced the appointment of Mr. Bayo Adeleke as its new Board Chairman, along with seven other new members to its Board of Directors.

The new appointees, according to a statement released yesterday, include two Executive Directors, Mr. Kelechi Nwaoba and Mr. Taiwo Shote, and five Non-Executive Directors: Mr. Mohammed Balarabe, Mrs. Chiamaka Ezenwa, Mr. Ibrahim Oruma, Mrs. Oluyinka Morgan, and Mrs. Eileen Shaiyen.

The new Board Chairman, Mr. Bayo Adeleke, brings extensive experience in the banking and financial services industry, having held leadership roles at First Bank of Nigeria.

His strategic acumen and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in guiding the bank’s next phase of growth and transformation.

Commenting on the financial institution’s recent board reconstitution, Mrs. Yetunde B. Oni, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of Nigeria, expressed satisfaction with the calibre of appointed board members who will help and guide the Bank in achieving its strategic vision. According to her: “These appointments are a testament to Union Bank’s unwavering commitment to building a robust leadership framework. The collective expertise of our newly appointed Chairman, Executive Directors, and Non-Executive Directors will significantly contribute to our strategic goals and reinforce our position as a leader in the industry.’