UNILORIN breaks silence on Alumni rift

The Management of the University of Ilorin has said that it is fully aware of the change in leadership of the institution’s Alumni Association with the election of a new Executive Committee led by Prof. Abdulrazaq Olubusuyi Kilani, on August 24, 2024.

It, therefore, condemned the actions of Dr Wale Fasakin, whom it said has continued to parade himself as the Association’s President.

Dr Fasakin reportedly led some group on a ‘courtesy visit’ to the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Services, Mrs Kemi Nandap, an alumna of the University, with claims that the visit was by the National Executive Committee of the Unilorin Alumni Association.

SPONSOR AD

Making the clarification while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, said that the tenure of Dr Fasakin “came to an end in 2021 through a resolution of the Association’s Congress.”

He added that “a Caretaker Committee was, thereafter, put in place to run the affairs of the Association till the August 2024 Congress where the new Kilani-led exco was elected”.

Mr Akogun said, “Even though the University Management does not want to dabble into the internal affairs of the Alumni Association, it can no longer sit back and watch the existing unity in the Association to be destroyed by needless wrangling.”

The University spokesman noted that “the management appreciates the relevance of the Association and its potential to make positive contributions to the overall development of the University.

“So it would stridently continue to find a way of promoting internal peace and harmony within the Association”, he said.

While calling on Dr Fasakin to stop parading himself as National President of the Unilorin Alumni Association, especially as a new executive committee is already in place, Mr Akogun “urged all corporate organisations, government officials, and other well-meaning individuals as well as stakeholders of the University to stop giving audience to Dr Fasakin or transacting any business with him.

“He has ceased to be an official of the Association and so is no longer in any position to represent it”, he submitted.