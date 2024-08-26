UNILAG VC charges 143 student-athletes to win medal at 11th FASU Games

The Vice-Chancellor, the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Folasade Ogunsola has charged the 143 student-athletes representing the school at the upcoming 11th Federation of Africa…

The Vice-Chancellor, the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Folasade Ogunsola has charged the 143 student-athletes representing the school at the upcoming 11th Federation of Africa University (FASU) Games scheduled to take place from September 21 to 28, 2024, to win medal.

The school’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola gave this advice during a press conference, stressing that athletes would help to soothe the pain of the poor performance of Team Nigeria at the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Yes, we are hosting to win, so our job is to do the best that we can and pray that God will crown our efforts but we are very confident that we shall come home with many medals. We shall help to soothe the country’s pain from the Olympics,” she said.

She recounted the school’s effort in hosting the 26th Nigerian Universities Games (NUGA) with over 5,000 Athletes and officials across 75 Nigerian Universities accommodated in Lagos, assuring to deliver better as a co-host to the contingent from other African universities.

“For us at the University of Lagos, the 11th FASU Games is coming 2 years after we single-handedly hosted the 26th Nigerian Universities Games (NUGA) with over 5,000 Athletes and officials across 75 Nigerian Universities on our Campus, it was such a remarkable outing which saw stakeholders unanimously rating the 26th NUGA “the best NUGA so far, “the Vice Chancellor said.

Ahead of the competition, it is expected that all 43 member countries of FASU will compete for laurels in 17 Games namely: Athletics (track and field), Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Badminton, Tennis, Table Tennis, Swimming, Taekwondo, Judo, Karate, Cricket, Hockey, Chess, Scrabble and Boxing (Demonstration Sport).