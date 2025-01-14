UNILAG still recovering the impact of Japa – Pro-Chancellor

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chief Wole Olanipekun, says the institution is yet to fully recover from the impact of Japa syndrome.

Japa is a term used for mass migration by Nigerians seeking green pasture abroad.

The Pro-Chancellor stated this while giving his remarks during the presentation of award of first degrees to graduating students of faculty of education and social science at the ongoing 55th Convocation ceremonies, on Tuesday.

SPONSOR AD

He urged the federal government to increase the welfare packages in terms of salaries and allowance, emphasizing the need to address human capital deficit.

He said: “As a senior member of the bar, let’s commend Mr. President for approving the increased welfare packages in terms of basic salaries and sundry allowance of judicial officers for superior calls.

“I am standing on this podium as a senior citizen to extend this gesture to academia. Whatever status we must have attained, we passed through them, they were our teachers.

“The University of Lagos is still experiencing a great impact of the Japa syndrome. As a nation and people, we must also consciously and courteously address the human capital deficit in our university.”

He advised the graduates to become ambassadors of positive change, saying they have acquired the requisite knowledge to navigate the path of their respective careers.

“Always remember that you are ambassadors to the university. Try to be ambassadors for positive change, you stand on the threshold of the future to mold and change the present and future generation,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor highlighted that a total of 2,875 students graduated from the faculty of education and social science, adding that 106 finished with first class.

She stressed that the institution forged new collaboration, exposed students to international training in an effort to improve their learning outcome in 2024.

“In line with our mandate of Teaching, Research and Service and as part of my vision and future ready agenda, we continued to focus on financial engineering, infrastructural development, reputation building and manpower development,” she said.