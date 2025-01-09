UNILAG produces two 5.0 CGPA graduates

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has recorded another milestone in the institution’s history as it produced two outstanding graduates: Damilare Adebakin and Samuel Badekale, both from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, Faculty of Science, who graduated with a perfect 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, disclosed this during the press conference to herald the 55th Convocation ceremonies scheduled to run from Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 17, 2025.

The vice chancellor said the institution would graduate 16,409 students, out of which 9,684 would receive first degrees and diplomas, while 6,659 would be awarded postgraduate degrees and 66 students would graduate from the UNILAG Business School (ULBS).

She stressed that 561 finished with first class degrees and distinctions; 3,916 with second class upper degrees (2.1) and 763 ended with second class lower (2.2) degrees.

“Other notable academic achievements include Olamide Idris Emida of the Department of Accounting, Faculty of Management Sciences, who emerged as the Best Graduating Student in Humanities with a 4.95 CGPA. In the postgraduate category, Adetoun Alaba Akintoye (Ph.D. Chemistry) received the overall Best Ph.D. Thesis Award, while Eniola Niniola Ladipo was honoured for the best Ph.D. thesis in Humanities,” she said.

She added that a former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Fashola, would chair the occasion while the CEO, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) would deliver the convocation lecture titled ‘Universities as Hubs for Development and Wealth Creation’ at the J.F. Ade-Ajayi auditorium.

She stressed that the institution would confer honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc) on three distinguished individuals: a former Finance Minister, Okonjo-Iweala; Co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank Plc) Fola Adeola and Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Kolawole Adesina.