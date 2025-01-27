UniJos institute to offer over 10 sports education courses

The University of Jos (UniJos) is planning to introduce over 10 new Academic programmes in the area of Sports Education.

This followed the successful completion of a comprehensive design for the establishment of a Sports Institute at the University.

The new programmes include Sports Marketing, Sports Medicine, Sports Psychology, Sports Journalism, Sports Law, and Sports Management, among others.

The Vice-Chancellor of University, Professor Tanko Ishaya, made this known at the weekend during the signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the University of Jos and Belgush Royal Promotions, a Sports, Entertainment and Media Events management firm.

He said the partnership will focus on hosting the National University Games Association (NUGA) and collaboration with the National Sports University of Korea, which is set to contribute expertise to the development of the Sports Institute.

“With the university’s strategic vision, the new academic programmes aim to fill a gap in Nigeria’s Sports Education landscape, as there is currently no Nigerian university offering such specialized courses.

“The University’s location in Jos, with its unique climatic condition, provides an ideal environment for nurturing young talented athletes, and the new sports programmes will help shape the future of Nigerian sports in general,” he said.

In his remarks, Chairman of Belgush Royal Promotion, Chief Obed Gushem expressed satisfaction with the university’s initiative and emphasized that there are vast opportunities that the partnership will help discover.

On his part, a broadcaster and renowned sports administrator, Mallam Mainasara Illo, who is a Director at Belgush Royal Promotion, noted that the signing of the MOU will open new avenues for growth and collaboration, and assured that Belgush Royal Promotions would commit significant manpower as well as resources towards ensuring that the NUGA Festival to be hosted by Unijos would be the best in history.