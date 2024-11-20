Unidentified man’s corpse found on Abuja-Lokoja road

A yet-to-be-identified male corpse has been found at Gumbo junction, near Yangoji village, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

A witness, Iliya Samson, said the man’s corpse was found around 6am with injuries on his head, hands and legs.

The witness said he suspected that the man might have been pushed from a moving vehicle or knocked down by a vehicle along the highway.

Samson, who said some motorists stopped over to have a glimpse of the corpse, added that he was on his way to the farm when he saw the corpse by the roadside.

He said some policemen on patrol along the highway intimated environmental officials from Kwali Area Council who evacuated the corpse.

He recalled that a similar incident happened late last month when an unidentified male adult corpse was found at Kwaita village, along the same highway.

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adah, asked our reporter to give her time to find out from Kwali police division and revert but did not at the time of filing the report yesterday.