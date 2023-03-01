✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
News

Unidentified female corpse found in Benue

A corpse of a young lady has been found on an empty plot of land situated near Judges Quarters in Makurdi metropolis of Benue State.…

Benue

A corpse of a young lady has been found on an empty plot of land situated near Judges Quarters in Makurdi metropolis of Benue State.

Our correspondent reports that the latest incident happened barely few days after the police recovered the lifeless body of an undergraduate around the same axis.

Witnesses said they woke up on Monday to find the young lady’s body lying lifeless.

One of the witnesses who craved anonymity, however, alleged that the deceased was a pregnant mentally-ill woman roaming the vicinity, adding that her killers tore her tummy open and went away with her fetus.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, noting that the body had been removed.

More Stories