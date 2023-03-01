Unidentified female corpse found in Benue

A corpse of a young lady has been found on an empty plot of land situated near Judges Quarters in Makurdi metropolis of Benue State.…

Our correspondent reports that the latest incident happened barely few days after the police recovered the lifeless body of an undergraduate around the same axis.

Witnesses said they woke up on Monday to find the young lady’s body lying lifeless.

One of the witnesses who craved anonymity, however, alleged that the deceased was a pregnant mentally-ill woman roaming the vicinity, adding that her killers tore her tummy open and went away with her fetus.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, noting that the body had been removed.