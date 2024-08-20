UNICEF enrols 1,000 out-of-school children in Kaduna

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KAD-SUBEB) has enrolled over 1,000 out-of-school children from the…

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KAD-SUBEB) has enrolled over 1,000 out-of-school children from the hard-to-reach Farar Kasa community in Soba Local Government Area (LGA).

The partnership will also establish a new primary school and introduce an adult education program for those above school age.

UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Kaduna, Dr. Gerida Birukila, during the distribution of uniforms and writing materials in preparation for the new academic session, said distance had hindered children’s access to education, underscoring the need for a new school in the area.

“This community is hard-to-reach. It is isolated in terms of health, education, and other services. It is one of the disadvantaged communities due to its location. We are very happy that the children will now go to school, which will reduce the number of out-of-school children in Kaduna State,” she said.

Birukila called on the community to take ownership of the school project and ensure their children attend.

She also promised that Farar Kasa would receive a portable borehole and a medical facility, alongside adult education for locals above school age.

Chairman of SUBEB, Alhaji Tijjani Abdullahi, commended UNICEF for its consistent support to Kaduna State in education and healthcare.

He noted that SUBEB is currently implementing its 2023/2024 projects with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), with plans for the construction of the school’s permanent structure to commence in January 2025.

Soba LGA Chairman, Abdulmumini Bawa Gamagira, expressed appreciation to UNICEF and SUBEB, emphasizing that education is key to development.

He pointed out that addressing illiteracy could resolve 80% of Nigeria’s problems, including insecurity.

The Village Head of Farar Kasa, Alhaji Habeeb Suleiman, welcomed the school project, noting that the community’s children previously had limited access to education, especially during the rainy season, due to the distance to the nearest school in Kusallo.