UNICAL organises fundraiser for 2026 NUGA Games

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) is set to host the 2026 Nigerian University Games (NUGA) across its campuses, and preparations are already in full swing.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNICAL, Prof. Florence Obi, expressed confidence in the institution’s readiness to host the games, stating that the university is committed to delivering a memorable event.

Speaking at a press briefing to outline programs for the university’s 50th-anniversary celebration, Prof. Obi revealed that the week-long golden jubilee event, which will culminate in the convocation of 13,786 graduates, will also serve as an opportunity to raise funds for the NUGA games.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized UNICAL’s determination not only to host but also to excel at the games. To this end, the university has invited top dignitaries from across Nigeria to support the fundraising efforts.

Among the notable personalities expected at the event are the Senate President, Dr. Godswill Akpabio; former Sports Minister, Senator John Owan-Enoh; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ben Kalu; and the Deputy Governors of Delta and Akwa Ibom States, A.B.S. Ojiakor.

The fundraiser is part of UNICAL’s broader strategy to ensure the successful hosting of the 2026 NUGA games, which will showcase the university’s commitment to sports development and excellence.