Uniben students, soldiers clash in Benin

Students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) yesterday barricaded the Benin-Lagos Road in protest, following the alleged invasion of the institution by some soldiers.

Trouble was said to have started on Thursday when some soldiers attempted to jump an ATM queue inside the Ugbowo campus but met stiff resistance from the students.

Source said the students resisted the soldiers because they (soldiers) were at the ATM the previous day and also jump the queue.

He said the incident degenerated into a heated argument and the soldiers attempted to rough handle a female student allegedly capturing the incident on phone but were resisted by the students.

“The incident however took a new twist yesterday as over 30 military operatives invaded the school at about 12 midnight and destroyed about 34 vehicles in the early hours,” he alleged.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, in a statement called for calm, saying efforts were being made to avert a re-occurrence.

When contacted, the state Deputy Police spokesperson, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, said peace has returned to the area after several appeals to the students, who demanded that a smashed phone of one of their colleagues be repaired.