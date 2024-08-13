UNIBEN bans cooking in hostel

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News
Uniben
UNIBEN Main Gate

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has banned cooking in its hostels and prohibits the use of hot plates, ring boilers and gas cookers.

The institution warned that violating students risked being rusticated from the hostel as the institution has reopened after it was shut down over a month ago.

The institution in a circular at the weekend by the registrar, Mr. Ademola Bobola, explained that they are scheduled to come into the halls of residence on August 11, while lectures resumed on Monday

City & Crime reports that the institution was shut down on July 4, following a protest by aggrieved students over a power cut due to outrageous bills by authorities of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), which ballooned from a monthly figure of N85 million to N250 million.

