News

UniAbuja VC tussle: Governing council denies blocking Maikudi’s appointment

Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi
The University of Abuja (UniAbuja) Governing Council has refuted claims of blocking Prof. Aisha Maikudi’s potential appointment as the university’s substantive vice chancellor. 

Responding to reports of a circulated letter alleging misconduct on Maikudi’s part, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Isma’ila Kaita (rtd.), denied authorship or endorsement of such a document.

The Concerned University of Abuja Stakeholders, represented by Mohammed Adama, dismissed the letter as a fabrication aimed at causing unnecessary tension within the university community.

Kaita affirmed that the governing council is committed to a fair, transparent, and merit-based selection process for the Vice-Chancellor position. 

Emphasizing his impartiality, Kaita stated his actions are guided solely by the principles of due process and transparency. 

He urged the public to ignore any misleading information intended to disrupt the university’s governance.

The University of Abuja is experiencing heightened tension over the selection of a new vice chancellor following the departure of former VC, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, on July 1. 

Reports suggest that factions within the university are divided over the potential appointment of Prof. Aisha Maikudi, a professor of International Law. Some critics argue that Maikudi has received accelerated promotions, allegedly intended to position her as a leading candidate for the Vice-Chancellor role.

 

