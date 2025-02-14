UniAbuja VC crisis: Concerned staff petition against removal of Prof. Aisha

Barely a week after the removal of Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja (now renamed Yakubu Gowon University), some staff members of the institution have written a petition challenging the action.

On February 6, the Visitor of the University and President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, announced the removal of Prof. Maikudi, alongside the dissolution of the University’s Governing Council.

She was replaced by Professor Patricia Manko Lar who will act as Vice-Chancellor a period of six months.

The petition, signed by 10 professors—some of whom are deans of various faculties—on behalf of what they called “Concerned University of Abuja Staff,” was addressed to President Tinubu.

The petitioners condemned what they termed the “sudden and unexplained removal of Prof. Maikudi and the dissolution of the University’s Governing Council”, arguing that the move was unconstitutional.

They cited the Universities Miscellaneous Act of 1993, which spelt out clear procedures for removing a Vice-Chancellor, adding that the decision violated legal processes, as no evidence of “gross misconduct” or “inability to perform” was presented.

The petitioners also criticised the lack of due process in the removal, accusing the government of undermining the autonomy of the university. They expressed frustration over the absence of a clear explanation for the drastic decision.

“There was no formal communication of any misconduct or issue with Professor Maikudi’s leadership. Her removal, without following the proper channels, is a grave concern for the integrity of our academic institutions,” the petition read.

According to them, despite opposition, Prof. Maikudi has garnered strong support from the majority of the university’s faculty and students, many of whom have praised her swift actions and positive impact since her appointment as Vice-Chancellor.

“The decisions she has made so far have been widely supported, and she has been a catalyst for much-needed reform,” remarked one senior faculty member.

The petition also referred to a court case filed by disgruntled internal candidates challenging Maikudi’s appointment, citing it as a source of tension within the university. However, the petitioners emphasized that these actions should not overshadow the success of the selection process or the Vice-Chancellor’s performance.

The petitioners called on President Tinubu to “restore tranquillity” at the university by reversing the decision and ensuring that proper legal procedures were followed in future governance decisions.

They argued that this move aligned with the stance of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has recently condemned the erosion of university autonomy.

The petition further urged the president to respect university autonomy and reinstate Professor Maikudi, stating, “We believe in your commitment to justice and good governance, and we trust you will act in the best interest of Nigerian universities.”