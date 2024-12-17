UniAbuja, UNILAG, FUTA, other varsities’ renaming that generated controversy

Renaming of universities across the federation by the Federal Government has generated controversy.

On Monday the Federal Executive Council (FEC) renamed the University of Abuja as Yakubu Gowon University in honour of the 90th birthday of a former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon (retd).

Addressing journalists on the development, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, after the FEC meeting presided by President Bola Tinubu said the decision “will go through the National Assembly, but FEC has taken that decision”.

But such steps by the governments have always met resistance especially from stakeholders who view renaming of university as aberration.

In a column published in 2012 as a reaction to President Goodluck Jonathan’s attempt to rename university of Lagos, Obi Nwakanma, decried the development as “myopic”.

President Goodluck Jonathan had sent a letter to the Senate, asking it to approve the renaming of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Moshood Abiola University, Lagos, Federal University of Technology Umudike to Michael Okpara University, Umudike and Federal University of Technology, Yola to Modibbo Adama University of Technology.

But reacting, Obi Nwakanma said, “It is myopic action. And I think it is time to test the limits of executive authority in the courts over this act by President Goodluck Jonathan. Since 1999 the PDP government in Nigeria has engaged in the project of revisionism. It renames, r brands, and readjusts Nigeria’s national calendars to suit the limited and personal visions of the PDP and its interests irrespective of the Nigerian reality, starting with the day May 29 as Democracy Day.

“The president’s request is coming on the heels of on-going outcry and protests over the renaming of UNILAG, after the late politician and business mogul, MKO Abiola.”

However, UNILAG students reacted to the renaming by staging three-day protests, which included the shutting down of the Third Mainland Bridge.

FUNAI

The renaming of Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo (FUNAI), in Ebonyi after the late Second Republic Vice President Alex Ekwueme also generated controversy from stakeholders.

President Muhamamdu Buhari-led administration decided to rename the institution to immortalise the first elected vice president of Nigeria from 1979 to 1983, Alex Ekwueme.

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo announced the renaming of the university during the funeral service for the late elder statesman in Oko, Anambra.

But Ikechukwu Ubochi, the Public Relations Officer of FUNAI, told newsmen that the institution had not been officially informed about the renaming.

“We heard about the renaming over the radio and the university will react appropriately when we receive the information formally.”

Prof. John Ekeh, the Ebonyi Commissioner for Education, commended the Federal Government decision, saying that the government and people of Ebonyi appreciate it.

Ekeh said, “The Federal Government has honoured the Igbo nation by giving its departed worthy son, Ekwueme, an honour befitting of icons of like him.

“The decision should be a rallying point for Nigerians to believe and work for Nigeria’s unity which the departed statesman preached during his lifetime.”

However, in a rebuttal, Mr Hycinth Achoja, an official of Civil Rights Organisation (CLO) in Ebonyi, argued that naming an institution or edifice in Anambra or Enugu where Ekwueme lived, could have been more befitting.

“There are several institutions and edifices in Anambra and Enugu which could have been named after Ekwueme, especially the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra, which he established,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs Juliana Ibeneme, a retired civil servant, suggested that a bigger edifice could have been designated to immortalise him.

“The late Nnamdi Azikiwe was from Anambra but the International Airport in Abuja and the Stadium in Enugu were named after him by the Federal Government,” she added.

UniAbuja

Renaming of University of Abuja Yakubu Gowon University is the latest in the row. Even though the decision will go through legislative processes, the announcement raised some eyebrows.

Reacting to the news, former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) should visit the university and see how it can upgrade its facilities.

In a post on his X handle on Monday, the former senator said FEC should provide the university with enough gadgets to secure their vast undeveloped land mass.

Sani said, “After renaming the University of Abuja, FEC should spare time and visit that university and see how its facilities can be upgraded and provide them with enough gadgets to secure their vast undeveloped land mass.”

But students at the university, who are also natives of Abuja, have rejected the renaming, saying it would erode the history and values of the university.

FUTA

Opposing opinions were pushed after the renaming of the Federal University of Technology Akure, with some citing identity crisis as the main reason why the university should have been renamed.

Legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola made a case for the renaming of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) after the former Late President Shehu Shagari.

Babalola said, “Shagari’s humanitarian services and the many lives he touched while on earth will surely stand him in good stead before the Almighty, the maker of all things. May I, therefore, humbly suggest that the Federal Government should consider renaming the Federal University of Technology Akure after this illustrious son of Nigeria.”

But the Alumni Association of FUTA and the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of FUTA opposed the suggestion, stating that the move would result in identity crisis for the 39-year-old institution

The President of the alumni association, Adesomoju Olaitan, said the identity change would affect the fortune of the university if allowed.

He said, “After extensive consultation and discussions with alumni members globally, we wish to state clearly that the overwhelming majority vehemently oppose any name change to our alma mater. It is of note that FUTA was not the only university established by the act of parliament during Alhaji Shehu Shagari’s regime. At least six other federal universities of technology were established.”

On many occasions, the renaming of these educational institutions, including UNILAG and FUTA, did not stand. It is left to be seen if Yakubu Gowon University will replace UniAbuja as proposed by FEC.