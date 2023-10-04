UniAbuja: Students to undergo drug test before admission – VC

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Abuja, Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na”Allah, says students who intend to study in the university must undertake and present a drug test…

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Abuja, Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na”Allah, says students who intend to study in the university must undertake and present a drug test before admission process is complete.

Prof Na’ Allah said the institution is interested in knowing students drug status so to be able to help them to be free of drug abuse.

Speaking at the 27th Pre Convocation briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, he said they were working with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to help students who are involved in drug abuse and to rehabilitate them not to become nuisance after graduation.

The Vice Chancellor disclosed that 7900 students made of 100. PhDs, 326 academic Masters, 346 Professional Masters and 7,128 would be graduating at the Convocation which is slated on Saturday October.

He said 40 students will be graduating with First Class , 474 with 2nd Class Upper, 944 with 2nd Class Lower, 174 with 3rd Class and One Pass degree.

He however, said the University has banned Pass degree going forward.

The University will also confer Honorary Doctorate Degree of Letters on Prof Toyin Falola of University of Texas, Houston for his role in the development and growth of UniAbuja and other African universities at large.

The Vice Chancellor said the university has developed into a global university with the offering of different languages, which include Japanese, French, Portuguese among others.

He said , though, efforts were being made to bring in full, some of the foreign languages as degrees programmes but that the varsity has made it compulsory for every student tol study and pass a foreign language before graduation.

While noting the efforts made by the University to achieve its mandate, he said the varsity has embarked on fund raising from alumni, philanthropists and also identifying foundations that will help in sponsoring reaserch, training and others.

He also disclosed that the National Universities Commission has approved 26 new academic programmes for the University.

According to him the university will now offer some of the courses starting from 2023/2024 academic session.

The courses include Nursing, Media and Communication studies, Pharmacy, Tourism and hospitality, Agric engineering among others.

