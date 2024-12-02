UniAbuja: ‘No law requires professorial experience for VC appointment’

The Unified Nigeria Youth Forum (UNYF) has criticised a petition challenging Professor Aisha Sani-Maikudi’s appointment as Acting Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Abuja, describing it as unfounded and irrelevant.

The petition, addressed to the Minister of Education, Dr Morufu Alausa, alleged that her appointment violated federal guidelines, specifically questioning the number of years she has served as a professor. However, UNYF refuted the claim, asserting that Nigerian law does not mandate a specific tenure of professorship for VC appointments.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, UNYF’s national deputy president, Comrade Oluwafemi Idowu Shoroye, emphasised that academic qualifications and leadership skills are the primary considerations for the VC position; not arbitrary tenure requirements.

“There is no legal framework in Nigeria that stipulates a professor must have a certain number of years of experience before being eligible for appointment as vice chancellor,” Shoroye stated.

The group cited precedents to counter the petition, pointing to instances where universities had appointed vice chancellors with limited professorial tenure.

“Examples of universities that previously had professors with less than ten years’ experience includes the University of Abuja, which previously appointed Dr Laraba Gambo Abdullahi, a PhD holder, as vice chancellor; Bayero University Kano, where Attahiru Jega, a PhD holder, served as vice chancellor without a lengthy tenure as a professor; and the University of Maiduguri, where the current vice chancellor was appointed just two years after becoming a professor,” Shoroye added.

UNYF called for the immediate nomination and confirmation of Professor Sani-Maikudi, stressing her qualifications and leadership potential.

“Professor Sani-Maikudi is well-prepared to lead the University of Abuja towards progress and academic excellence. Attempts to undermine her appointment based on outdated and baseless criteria should be dismissed,” the group said.