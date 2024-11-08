UniAbuja, EWS-KT Foundation Launch Vegetable Farming Learning Site

The East-West Seed Knowledge Transfer Foundation (EWS-KT) in collaboration with the University of Abuja, has officially launched a learning site dedicated to vegetable farming and production.

The site is designed as a hub where farmers, students, and stakeholders in the vegetable value chain can gain knowledge on modern production methods, science, and technology aimed at improving yields and livelihoods.

Representing the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, praised the EWS-KT Foundation and the University of Abuja for this initiative.

She noted its alignment with the “Renewed Hope Initiative: Every Home a Garden Programme,” a key component of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security agenda.

“This collaboration equips smallholder farmers with advanced vegetable cultivation techniques, strengthening food security through sustainable practices,” she stated.

Hajiya Shettima encouraged more collaboration within the agricultural sector to deepen knowledge and benefit the Nigerian people, emphasizing that the government is eager to support partnerships that translate policies and programs into tangible results.

Building Strategic Partnership

Stuart Morris, Global Director of the East-West Seed Knowledge Transfer Foundation, described the partnership with the University of Abuja as strategic for developing the vegetable value chain, thus enhancing income in Nigerian communities.

“We are proud to work with the university on this learning farm, aiming to train stakeholders in profitable, sustainable practices. This initiative will benefit students, farmers, and extension workers from various organizations,” he said.

He emphasized the foundation’s mission to uplift smallholder farmers by providing quality seeds and essential knowledge to turn vegetable farming into a viable business. The company’s focus on research and development ensures resilient seed varieties suitable for local climates, which is crucial amidst the challenges posed by climate change.

Known across Nigeria’s farming communities, EWS is celebrated for its expertise in crops such as tomato, onion, cucumber, watermelon, hot pepper, and more. The foundation complements quality seeds with extensive training, recognizing that sustainable income requires more than just seeds.

Mr. Morris noted that EWS-KT operates as a nonprofit to support training programs in regions with low yield rates, teaching sustainable production and basic business skills to improve farmers’ market connectivity and economic stability.

“In Kaduna and Kano, our knowledge transfer teams have trained nearly 200,000 farmers. Our vision includes expansion into additional states,” he added.

Milestone for University of Abuja

Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, highlighted the project’s role in supporting families to grow nutritious produce, thereby enhancing health and economic resilience. She expressed pride in the university’s leading role, stating, “We are committed to supporting EWS-KT to make this learning site a centre for empowering stakeholders with essential skills.”

The learning site will provide hands-on training for youth, farmers, and agricultural professionals in areas such as seed selection, irrigation, soil management, pest control, and other vital aspects of modern vegetable farming, as stated by the Knowledge Transfer Global Director.

Folusho Adejoro, Policy Advisor for Food Security and Climate at the Embassy of the Netherlands, emphasized the practical benefits of the learning site, stating: “this site will allow young people, farmers, and agricultural professionals to learn and exchange knowledge on seed selection, efficient irrigation, soil management, pest control, and other essential aspects of modern vegetable farming.”

In his keynote address, Professor Oyerinde Akeem Abolade, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, discussed the development of vegetable value chains as a vital pathway for job creation and economic diversification within President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agricultural Program. He highlighted the program’s potential to strengthen the agricultural sector, creating sustainable opportunities and fostering economic growth.

Salasi Idris, Programme Manager of HortiNigeria, highlighted the HortiNigeria initiative as the largest horticultural program in Nigeria since its inception in 2001.

The program aims to contribute to the development of a sustainable and inclusive horticulture sector, with implementation across Kano, Kaduna, Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, and neighboring states. He noted that Borno State has also been included as part of the initiative’s soil enhancement efforts, leveraging this platform to expand training opportunities for young people and strengthen local capacities.

Ruth Saleh Ardzard, the East-West Seed Knowledge Transfer Manager Nigeria, expressed heartfelt gratitude in her closing remarks, thanking everyone for their unwavering support. She conveyed special appreciation to the First Lady for her presence and commitment to the initiative.

“Together, we have embarked on an exciting journey that promises to inspire and empower our community,” she said adding “let us move forward with enthusiasm and purpose as we work together to make a lasting impact.”