UniAbuja crisis: ‘Such heat expected anytime there is transition’

The Chairman of the University of Abuja Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr Sylvester Ugoh, has weighed in on the alleged crisis between the acting vice chancellor of the university and the chairman of the Governing Council, Vice-Marshal Sadiq Gaita, over undue interference and disregard for rule of law, saying the transition process is on and that such heat is expected anytime there is such change.

The VC, Prof Aisha Maikudi, in a letter to the Minister of Education through the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), dated November 6, 2024, raised concerns over the governance of the school, alleging that a series of actions taken under the leadership of the council, had the potential of seriously impinging the good governance, stability and progress of the University of Abuja.

Maikudi said the conduct of the council was making it impossible for a smooth relationship between it and the school management under her leadership.

SPONSOR AD

However, the governing council refuted the claim of blocking Prof. Aisha Maikudi’s appointment as the university’s substantive vice chancellor.

Responding to reports of a letter in circulation alleging misconduct on Maikudi’s part, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the council, Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Isma’ila Kaita (rtd), denied authorship or endorsement of such a document.

Also, the concerned University of Abuja stakeholders, represented by Mohammed Adama, dismissed the letter as a fabrication aimed at causing unnecessary tension within the university community.

Kaita affirmed that the governing council was committed to a fair, transparent and merit-based selection process for the vice-chancellorship.

Emphasising his impartiality, Kaita stated his actions were guided solely by the principles of due process and transparency.

Reacting to the development, Dr Ugoh confirmed the letter was written after the advert for the search for the position of vice chancellor was published, saying, “The document is everywhere online. So, that’s the truth. There was such a letter actually.”

Ugoh told Daily Trust that that they have confidence in the governing council led by Vice-Marshal Sadiq Gaita.

“What we are doing is that we are watching. But the union is neutral. We are looking for a new vice-chancellor, a new registrar and we have just appointed a bursar. So, this is a new process that is going on. So, you will expect such heat, probably she is just agitated that she might be going out.”

“She is also an applicant. But there is a voting motion for vice-chancellor. It’s like putting pressure on her and she is thinking the man will not favour her. I mean, I don’t know, just to raise concern. But we have not seen anything going wrong yet. As soon as we see that, we will shout because we are neutral and we want the process to go in line with the rules.”

On when they are likely to appoint a new vice chancellor, he said: “It’s in the hands of the council but the process has started. They have opened all the envelopes containing the applications. I’m sure they have sent out the search team.”

He said there’s also a process called a search team. “We are a team combining both council and selected members to go around the country searching for people who ordinarily may be qualified but could not apply. The essence is to have the best, so, I’m sure that the search team has been sent and they are to send in their report and the process will continue.”

On whether UniAbuja is also under pressure of getting somebody who is an indigenous person, the ASUU chairman said: “Every university clamours for that. For the first generation and even second-generation universities, it’s no longer an issue. You cannot be a vice-chancellor in any of them if you are coming from outside.

“We know they are federal universities but over time they have so standardised their tradition that it is like looking impossible. But at least UniAbuja is still open because it’s in the federal capital. UniAbuja is still the one university where it doesn’t have that connotation as everybody can have a share,” he said.